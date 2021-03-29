June deadline to complete JJM projects

SHILLONG, March 28: PHE Minister, Renikton L. Tongkhar on Sunday informed that all pending works under the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) would be completed by June.

“We had missed the deadline for some of the works due to various reasons. The target which we failed to achieve in the previous months would be covered within June,” Tongkhar informed.

He further said that the progress of JJM projects would improve as they have been able to bridge the hurdles affecting the implementation of JJM in the state.

Tongkhar also asserted that though the department has solved the problem of shortage of GI pipes, they were ready to extend assistance towards purchase of the pipes if any of the contractors face problems.

The minister also informed that the Centre has awarded a bonus of Rs 10 crore to the state for implementation of JJM since the government has been able to match the ten per cent share for the centrally-sponsored programme. “The efforts of the state government are being appreciated by the Centre,” he added.