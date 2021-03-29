NE’s first critical care unit for babies opens in city

SHILLONG, March 28: Newborn babies facing grave health conditions now have a glimmer of hope as the NE region’s only dedicated children’s hospital at Pohkseh here have opened a state of art ICU for taking care of such critical patients.

The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) was formally inaugurated by state principal secretary health Sampath Kumar on Saturday.

The NICU has advanced technology like radiant warmers, phototherapy, infusion pumps, multipara monitors, ventilators backed by a band of trained healthcare professionals, is expected to meet a felt need to give special care for the tiniest patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Sampath Kumar lauded the Children’s Hospital for its pioneering services in providing medical care to the newborns. He referred to the state government’s new health policy which aims at reducing the high maternal and infant mortality rates to acceptable levels. He also emphasized on the need for private-public partnerships in providing better health care services for the people of Meghalaya.

Former minister, Manas Chaudhuri in his address focussed on the need for better counselling of expectant mothers as a crucial aspect in child care, using the neuroscience perspective on how the brain develops 80 per cent before a child reaches the age of five.

Medical Director of the Children’s Hospital, Dr. Debashish Das gave an overview of the institution’s journey, its beginning in 2009 and its expansion from a 30-bed to 100-bedded establishment.

Among others who spoke on the occasion were Dr. Hunsi Giri and P. Kharkongor, Secretary, Dorbar Shnong Pohkseh.