5 killed in US helicopter crash

Washington, March 29 : A helicopter crash in the area of Knik Glacier in the US state of Alaska, has left five dead and one seriously injured, Alaska State Troopers said.

A team from Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was dispatched to the crash site late Saturday night, Xinhua news agency quoted the state troopers as saying on Sunday.

The rescue team found five people dead and one survivor at the crash scene.

“The survivor remains in serious but stable condition, and is receiving medical care at an Anchorage area hospital,” state troopers said on Sunday evening.

Tordrillo Mountain Lodge, a ski resort northwest of Alaska’s largest city Anchorage, said in a written statement Sunday evening that the helicopter carried two ski guides, three guests and a pilot.

The helicopter was chartered from Soloy Helicopters, a Wasilla-based charter company, the lodge said.(IANS)