 Assam election department condoles deaths of 4 on-duty personnel

GUWAHATI, March 30: The Assam election department on Tuesday condoled the deaths of four on-duty personnel, two of them in a bus mishap, while announcing an ex-gratia of Rs 15 lakh to the families of each of the deceased personnel.

One home guard and a driver died after a bus carrying 36 security personnel on poll duty from Lakhimpur on Sunday fell into a ditch on the Dima Hasao-Cachar border, causing serious injuries to some of them, the office of the Assam chief electoral officer, informed.

“After completion of the phase one election, five buses, carrying security force personnel including home guards, left from Lakhimpur (in north Assam). One of the buses, carrying one havildar and 35 home guards, fell into a ditch at Dima Hasao-Cachar border, causing serious injuries to some of them. In the mishap, bus driver Papu Bhuyan and one home guard Hem Kanta Gogoi lost their lives,” a statement issued by the Assam CEO here on Tuesday said.

Another home guard, Hemanta Das, had to be admitted to Biswanath sub-divisional civil hospital after polling duty after he complained of uneasiness. Later, he was referred to Guwahati Medical College and Hospital. But, on the way to GMCH, his condition deteriorated and was taken to Samaguri PHC, where he was declared brought dead.

Another on-duty polling personnel, Tulshi Khanikar, who was engaged as the second polling officer at Salkathani Bagan LP School (West) in Sonari constituency on March 27, was declared brought dead at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh after falling ill during duty.

“The loss of lives may hardly be compensated. However, we all involved in the conduct of the present Assembly election in Assam, stand united with the bereaved families of the deceased,” the CEO stated.

“It is also to be declared that all the security personnel injured in the accident (March 28) will receive cashless treatment and such ex-gratia compensation as may be awarded depending upon the nature of injuries,” he added.