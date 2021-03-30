District Counselling Centre inaugurated at Ampati

TURA, March 30: To extend help, both medical and counselling, for people with mental health issues, a special District Counseling Centre under District Mental Health Program was inaugurated at Ampati Civil Hospital in south West Garo Hills district on Tuesday.

Inaugurating the centre, Deputy Commissioner, South West Garo Hills, Ch. Ramakrishna Chitturi said that the best help for mental health problem is counseling and expressed delight to be able to inaugurate a new counseling centre in the district which would be of great help for the people of the district saving their time and money from needing to travel all the way to Tura.

Advising the parents to take proactive measures and take responsibilities for their children’s online activities, he asked them to monitor and prevent their children from viewing unhealthy contents which affect the young minds and then ruin their mental health.

Stressing on the impact of substance abuse on society and communities, he asked everyone to be vigilant and report to the department concerned if they witness any such kind of activities and or come across opium cultivation.

Delivering her keynote address on the occasion, District Medical & Health Officer, Dr. L.S. Ch. Marak announced that OPD is among various other services available at the new Counseling centre.

Speaking of the availability of the trained staff, who are capable of imparting the required services, she said that psychological test, anxiety test, etc. will be available at the new centre.

Encouraging students present at the event to motivate their friends and families who are in need of counseling to come to the Counseling Centre and make use of the available services, she announced that career counseling guidance are among other services that are available at the Counseling centre.

She also stated that therapy for substance abuse is going to be provided at the centre for those in need of it.

The District Nodal Officer, District Mental Health Program, Dr. Matgrik Sangma while addressing the gathering announced that there has been quite a number of suicide cases in the district and that the new Counseling Centre has been an essential requirement to address mental health issues.

He announced that visiting hours is from 10 am to 2 pm and that they also make home visits and follow up programs for the patients under treatment.