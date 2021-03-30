Utterances of Dy CM condemnable

Editor,

It is appalling to note that the sitting Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong admitted to the media that he “used to beat up non-tribals” in 1979 (ST 28 March ’21) though today he is a changed man. Now he doesn’t want the Khasi youths to follow his footsteps. A noble change of sorts but does that absolve him of the crime he committed? Who can forget the first major riots in 1979, led by Khasi mobs directed at the innocent Bengali minorities with an aim to drive them out? What followed was mayhem and bloodshed that continued through the decades. Mr Tynsong forgets that among those non-tribals that he hit, one of them could have been our father or an uncle living today perhaps perpetually with a scar on his head or a broken limb bone. Should we take your confession as one of your achievements, or act of self forgiveness/ exoneration, Mr Minister?

Yours etc.,

Bhaskar D,

Via email

Much ado about identity

Editor,

Apropos to Michael Syiem’s letter “On Being Khasi” (ST March 29, 2021) what caught my attention was the mention of Enro Rubik and a quote from him, “No one can change their origins, if they do, they become foreigners for the rest of their lives.” Most of us have heard of Erno Rubik the great Hungarian inventor, architect and professor of architecture best known for the invention of mechanical puzzles including the Rubik’s Cube (1974), Rubik’s Magic, Rubik’s Magic: Master Edition, and Rubik’s Snake. I scoured the internet and spent precious time trying to find this quote on identity but couldn’t find any. Perhaps Michael Syiem has wrongly attributed this quote to Rubik and by the way there is no person by the name of ‘Enro Rubik’ as cited by the writer. I would like Mr Syiem to enlighten us on who Enro Rubik is. Is he a political scientist, philosopher, anthropologist or sociologist? Since Mr Syiem has mentioned that his Organisation, Mait Shaphrang bases its ideology on the above quotation he must have culled it from somewhere. I would like to read the larger context on which the writer based his rationale on identity and also that of his NGO, if he would care to respond to this letter.

When Michael Syiem speaks of origin he links it to identity and defines who a Khasi is. It is almost as if identity is a frozen thing. It has been established that the DNA of a Khasi has several strands. I would like to quote theorist Stuart Hall, “Identity emerges as a kind of unsettled space, or an unresolved question in that space, between a number of intersecting discourses. Until recently, we have incorrectly thought that identity is a kind of fixed point of thought and being, a ground of action … the logic of something like a ‘true self.’ But identity is a process, identity is split. Identity is not a fixed point but an ambivalent point. Identity is also the relationship of the Other to oneself.”

As a tribal myself, I am in agreement with Michael Syiem that Khasis and other tribals should start paying income tax to assert their self respect and be equal citizens of India. Also they should stop asking for reservation for jobs and education. Reservation should be only for deserving candidates coming from economically distressed sections of society.

Yours etc.,

L Kharwanlang,

Via email

Climate crisis stares at us

Editor,

In the wake of the formation of the new Apex Committee for Implementation of Paris Agreement(AIPA), India must adopt a significant role in combating climate change. As a matter of fact, India and many economies around the world are being severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. However, India has considerable potential for a recovery from the impact of COVID-19. If India can achieve success in the decarbonisation of its energy sector, it could play a vital role in reviving the economy and the health system. Climate action would be socially and economically beneficial to India.

By harnessing renewable energy India can boost employment. Renewable energy technologies generate more labour than conventional energy technologies. By 2050, millions of people could be employed in the renewable energy sector. By harnessing renewable energy India can reduce air pollution. By successful decarbonisation methods India can avoid thousands of premature deaths by pollution.

Climate change is one of the highest priorities of the bilateral partnership between India and the US. Strong climate partnership between the two countries will definitely strengthen the relations between both countries. India should take its cue from its neighbour China which has committed to carbon neutrality by 2060. It is important for India to devise decarbonisation plans and announce net-zero plans soon. As one of the big emitters of the world, India needs to be very clear about the steps it will take until 2050. Against the backdrop of the US rejoining the Paris Agreement, there is tremendous optimism that the forthcoming Climate Summit in Glasgow will send a strong message of the importance of climate action.

Considering that there is enormous investment in the renewable sources of energy and green economies, it could lead to industrial development and successful economies. The AIPA and India must never turn down the opportunity to make the Paris Agreement a success. Its success would be beneficial to the planet and the people of India.

Yours etc.,

Venu GS

Kollam