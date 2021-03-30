Utterances of Dy CM condemnable

By PUBLIC
letters

Editor,

It is appalling to note that the sitting Deputy Chief Minister of Meghalaya, Prestone Tynsong admitted to the media that he “used to beat up non-tribals” in 1979 (ST 28 March ’21) though today he is a changed man. Now he doesn’t want the Khasi youths to follow his footsteps. A noble change of sorts but does that absolve him of the crime he committed? Who can forget the first major riots in 1979, led by Khasi mobs directed at the innocent Bengali minorities with an aim to drive them out? What followed was mayhem and bloodshed that continued through the decades. Mr Tynsong forgets that among those non-tribals that he hit, one of them could have been our father or an uncle living today perhaps perpetually with a scar on his head or a broken limb bone. Should we take your confession as one of your achievements, or act of self forgiveness/ exoneration, Mr Minister?

Yours etc.,

Bhaskar D,

Via email

 

 

Much ado about identity

Editor,

Apropos to Michael Syiem’s letter “On Being Khasi” (ST March 29, 2021) what caught my attention was the mention of Enro Rubik and a quote from him, “No one can change their origins, if they do, they become foreigners for the rest of their lives.” Most of us have heard of Erno Rubik the great Hungarian inventor, architect and professor of architecture best known for the invention of mechanical puzzles including the Rubik’s Cube (1974), Rubik’s MagicRubik’s Magic: Master Edition, and Rubik’s Snake. I scoured the internet and spent precious time trying to find this quote on identity but couldn’t find any. Perhaps Michael Syiem has wrongly attributed this quote to Rubik and by the way there is no person by the name of ‘Enro Rubik’ as cited by the writer. I would like Mr Syiem to enlighten us on who Enro Rubik is. Is he a political scientist, philosopher, anthropologist or sociologist? Since Mr Syiem has mentioned that his Organisation, Mait  Shaphrang bases its ideology on the above quotation he must have culled it from somewhere. I would like to read the larger context on which the writer based his rationale on identity and also that of his NGO, if he would care to respond to this letter.

When Michael Syiem speaks of origin he links it to identity and defines who a Khasi is. It is almost as if identity is a frozen thing. It has been established that the DNA of a Khasi has several strands. I would like to quote theorist Stuart Hall, “Identity emerges as a kind of unsettled space, or an unresolved question in that space, between a number of intersecting discourses. Until recently, we have incorrectly thought that identity is a kind of fixed point of thought and being, a ground of action … the logic of something like a ‘true self.’ But identity is a process, identity is split. Identity is not a fixed point but an ambivalent point. Identity is also the relationship of the Other to oneself.”

As a tribal myself, I am in agreement with Michael Syiem that Khasis and other tribals should start paying income tax to assert their self respect and be equal citizens of India. Also they should stop asking for reservation for jobs and education. Reservation should be only for deserving candidates coming from economically distressed sections of society.

Yours etc.,

L Kharwanlang,

Via email

Climate crisis stares at us

Editor,

In  the  wake  of  the  formation  of  the  new  Apex  Committee  for  Implementation  of  Paris  Agreement(AIPA),  India  must  adopt  a  significant  role  in  combating  climate  change.  As  a  matter  of  fact,  India  and  many  economies  around  the  world  are  being  severely  affected  by  the    COVID-19  pandemic.  However,  India  has  considerable  potential  for  a  recovery  from  the  impact  of  COVID-19.  If  India  can  achieve  success  in  the  decarbonisation  of  its  energy  sector,  it  could  play  a  vital  role  in  reviving  the  economy  and  the  health  system. Climate  action  would  be   socially and  economically   beneficial  to  India.

By  harnessing  renewable  energy  India  can  boost  employment.  Renewable  energy technologies   generate  more  labour  than  conventional  energy technologies.  By  2050,  millions  of  people  could  be  employed  in  the  renewable  energy  sector.  By  harnessing  renewable  energy  India  can  reduce  air  pollution.  By  successful  decarbonisation methods  India  can  avoid   thousands  of   premature  deaths  by    pollution.

Climate  change  is  one  of  the  highest  priorities  of  the  bilateral  partnership  between  India  and  the  US.  Strong  climate  partnership  between  the  two  countries  will  definitely  strengthen  the  relations  between  both  countries.  India  should  take  its    cue from  its   neighbour  China  which  has  committed  to  carbon  neutrality  by  2060.  It  is important  for  India  to  devise  decarbonisation  plans  and  announce  net-zero  plans  soon.  As  one of  the  big  emitters  of  the  world,  India  needs  to  be  very  clear  about  the  steps  it  will  take  until  2050.  Against  the  backdrop  of  the  US  rejoining   the  Paris  Agreement,   there  is  tremendous  optimism  that  the  forthcoming  Climate  Summit  in  Glasgow  will    send  a  strong  message  of  the  importance  of  climate  action.

Considering  that  there  is  enormous  investment  in  the  renewable  sources  of  energy  and  green  economies,  it  could  lead  to  industrial  development  and  successful  economies.  The  AIPA  and  India  must  never  turn  down  the  opportunity  to  make  the  Paris  Agreement  a  success.  Its  success  would  be  beneficial  to  the  planet  and  the  people  of  India.

Yours  etc.,

Venu GS

Kollam

