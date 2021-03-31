Condoning corruption

Editor,

Refer to ST March 30, 2021 news headlines, “Surprise check reveals power theft at Byrnihat”. The surprise inspection of the industrial units at Byrnihat by the MeECL CMD, Arunkumar Kembhavi, revealed extensive and widespread theft of power by ALL existing industrial units of the area. This surprise check by the head of MeECL was most probably triggered by tip offs from whistleblowers and by the recurring shortfall of revenue in the MeECL coffers which ultimately led to power cutoffs from suppliers leading to the hue and cry over the recent load shedding we all suffered from. So when an administrative officer does his duty in ensuring effective service to the public what do we do? Praise him or condemn him?

In this instance the MeECL employees had then lodged an anonymous complaint with the Shillong Times over the CMD MeECL for carrying out the surprise inspection that caught the power thieves red-handed. The allegation is that no inspection can be carried out by anyone without prior intimation to the field officers concerned. As such the surprise inspection by the CMD has been termed by vested interests as illegal. Point to be noted is that no power theft is technically possible without the active connivance of the MeECL field officers involved. Everyone, even the man on the street knows this. So essentially informing the abettors of the crime (the MeECL field officers) of an upcoming inspection would tantamount to giving prior notice to the thieves themselves. Such action would simply condone corruption.

The other side of the coin has revealed the truth. The massive power thefts at Byrnihat Industrial estate has been going on with the full knowledge and abetment of the field officers of the MeECL posted in the area. Theft of this magnitude that has amounted to hundreds of crores of rupees cannot be left to the tender mercies of the vigilance department. If the Power Minister is really serious about curbing leakages in power revenue; if he really wants a message to be given; then the matter should be handed over to the CBI. A massive power theft has been unearthed which has affected not only the Department concerned; caused tremendous loss of revenue; has had a direct negative impact on the welfare and well-being of the people and the state itself. An FIR with the CBI should be lodged immediately and stringent action initiated against all those involved. Meghalaya can never condone corruption and crime.

Yours etc.,

Toki Blah,

Via email

Kudos to CMD MeECL

Editor,

The truth about MeECL is now out in the open. The Byrnihat industrial unites were probably the milking cows of vested interests within MeECL. This was a known fact but it is for the first time that the vested interests (engineers and linesmen) have been caught red-handed. I am even more amused by the MeECL engineers citing rules about surprise checks. Don’t they know the meaning of “surprise.” It is because the CMD was trying to clean up the mess that the engineers’ lobby felt threatened and wanted him out. As consumers of electricity we can only be grateful to Mr Arunkumar Kembhavi for busting this scam. I am sure he will find many more scams such as purchase of poles and other equipments, many of which are lying unused.

Also it is common knowledge that quite a few leaders of pressure groups are contractors in the MeECL and making hay from the Corporation. The same people protest on a host of issues and pretend to be anti-government but when it comes to contracts and supply they are the prime movers and shakers. Mr Kembhavi should shake up the entire Corporation once and for all and bring it on track.

Yours etc.,

L Kharbithai,

Via email

Why this no-detention order?

Editor,

I would like to use this space of your esteemed newspaper to highlight a recent order of the Government of Meghalaya regarding the no detention till Class IX format. My personal opinion and that of other parents I have spoken to is that this detention policy is ill conceived insofar as Class IX students are concerned, since they had classes from October last year and continued even during the severe Shillong January winter.

In fact Class IX students had more classes this year as compared to other years, so applying this no detention policy to Class IX students will do away with the spirit of positive competition amongst the students who have toiled day and night for good grades. Education is supposed to instill a spirit of excellence amongst the students; still considering the disruption caused due to Covid19 it is well and good that the students of up to Class VIII are not detained, but if it is applied to Class IX students then it will send a very wrong message to those students that have strived for excellence as well as those who have stayed away from books. And this no-detention policy for Class IX students goes against all sensibility because Class IX exams are considered equivalent to Board exams since the dates are scheduled by the Board itself.

I appeal to the powers that be to kindly reconsider this order and if possible to exclude Class IX from the no-detention policy which will definitely help to further improve our education system.

Yours etc.,

Name withheld on request,

Via email

Robbers on wheels

Editor,

The local cabbies and tourist taxis in the town are on a looting spree. Soon after the Meghalaya Joint Action Committee of Commercial Vehicles called off its strike, the local cabbies are charging Rs 20 (against Rs.10) as the minimum fare on sharing basis. The tourist taxis are no better either since the Tata Sumo variant is now charging Rs.300 (against Rs.200) per head whereas the Swift Dzire variant is charging Rs 500 instead of Rs 400. This is despite the fact that the Government of Meghalaya soon after lifting the restriction on plying of commercial vehicles imposed in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic has categorically mentioned that all these vehicles are to charge commuters as per the old rates. But who cares in Meghalaya? These vehicles are plundering in broad daylight whereas there is no mechanism to teach these rogues on wheels a lesson or two.

We have seen recently that the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) following a surprise check has revealed rampant power theft at Byrnihat. Well, now if the MeECL can engage in a surprise check then what is preventing the Meghalaya Transport Department from conducting similar checks and unearthing the rampant loot by the local cabbies and tourist vehicles in the town? One has never heard of any such move ever by the Meghalaya Transport Department and the East Khasi Hills District Administration – which only seek black and white complaints from commuters to initiate action.

It is unbecoming of these departments to turn a blind eye to the existing difficulties being faced by commuters daily by not initiating any action against the errant tourist vehicles and local cabbies. It is because of the ineptitude of the said departments that these commercial vehicles are running their robbery with impunity in this town.

Yours etc.

BC Paul

Shillong – 4