TURA, March 31: Two persons died on the spot and eight others were injured when a mini-truck (AS18A 4342) laden with betelnuts and coming from Gabil weekly market met with an accident on reaching at NH 51 at Ronggopgre near Rari.

The owner of the vehicle Jomiruddin Sk s/o Noru Sk of Pakriguri, Krishnai and one pedestrian, Jakhi S Sangma died on the spot and eight others sustained injuries. The injured were shifted to different hospitals.