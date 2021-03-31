Crime against women on rise in state, Home min admits

SHILLONG, March 30: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday said he was disturbed by the rise in crime graph of the state, particularly against women and children, but pleaded for creating community awareness on these.

Stating that there are many cases where a member of the family commits a crime against their own family members, the Home Minister said, “I feel very disturbed. Moreover you will see even people from the same family have the audacity to commit this type of crime. The society as a whole must take note of this trend,” he said on a rather helpless note.

“Whoever may be the culprit, whatever crime it is we should stand united and inform the government so that necessary preventive measures can be taken,” the Home Minister said adding that a family member is the best defender of his own family but if that same person commits a crime against his family it is a disturbing trend.

On steps needed to ensure better security and safety of the citizens, the Home Minister said, “Proper policing, information system of the police and intelligence gathering should be strengthened but some of the crimes are unexpected especially those where family members commit a crime in their own home.”

Enquired whether the easy accessibility to pornography could also be a factor in contributing to cases of rape, he said, “I cannot rule out anything on that. Social media also plays an important role in affecting the mindset of people and it may be one of the reasons but the larger context is that there is no crime that we cannot prevent if we stand united.”