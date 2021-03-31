‘COVID-19 virulence low after vaccination’

SHILLONG, March 30: With an aim to encourage people to come out and get themselves vaccinated against COVID-19, DHS (MI), Dr Aman War, on Tuesday, informed that even if a person gets infected after the vaccination, the effects of the virus are relatively low on the human body.

While prompting the need for precaution even after taking COVID jabs, Dr War, who has taken the vaccine, said that he is moving freely only after wearing masks and taking necessary precautions.

When asked about the mutation of the virus, he said that any virus or bacteria will mutate but people will always have an upper hand.

“Even for the virus and bacteria, it is a question of survival. They will mutate and fight against drugs but we will always come up with something which will fight against that,” Dr War said. Earlier, the DHS confirmed that 20 people were tested positive in Tura after a person, who had gone for blood donation in the Tura Civil Hospital was found positive after which contact tracing was done.

“Forty-one people were tested and twenty were found positive and all are asymptomatic,” he said.

When asked about the second wave which seems to have hit the country, he said that it is not the question of waves. The pandemic is still not over and everyone should continue to take precautions, he said, adding, “If anything happens, we all are to be blamed.”

Dr War also mentioned that the protocols for large gatherings will to be followed even during the upcoming GHADC polls.