Jaintia villagers protest lack of civic amenities

JOWAI, March 30: In a first in Meghalaya, exasperated by lack of civic amenities and government apathy, thousands of agitated villagers from Indo-Bangladesh Border including Huroi, Lejri, Hingaria and Lahaleiñ took to the road to register their protest.

Supported by the Khasi Students Union and East Jaintia National Council, the protest was directed against the state government for its failure to provide basic civic amenities like roads, health centres and mobile connectivity in the area.

The protesters were joined by Sutnga-Saipung MLA, Shitlang Pale, JHADC Chairman, Dr. Sanki Shangpung and Narpuh MDC, Emlang Lamare.

The peaceful march began from Deinshymrum village and moved to the DC’s Office at Khliehriat. Participants displayed placards and banners and shouted slogans condemning the MDA Government and the PWD Minister for not taking any initiative to construct roads to improve connectivity in the area.

President of the JAC of all four villages, Kynjaimon Amse informed that for nearly 50 years respective state governments have neglected this area which is not only of strategic importance for the state but also for the country as the International Border lies close by.

Amse informed that Rs 148 crore was sanctioned for construction of the 65-km Sonapur- Borghat road but there has been no development on the ground.

“The bridge at Borghat over Prang river has already been constructed but we fail to understand why the road is still in a dilapidated state,” Amse added.

Headmen of Huroi village, Golden Marbaniang spoke on the plight of villagers who have no access to healthcare since the area is inaccessible in the absence of roads.

“Most of the pregnant women in the area die on their way to the nearest health centre at Lumshnong, which is several kilometers away since the only way we can transport them is to carry them in baskets or locally-made stretchers,” the headman said.

Echoing similar sentiments, headman of Lahaleiñ village, Lamsing Tynsong said, “It would be much more convenient for us to cross the border into Bangladesh to seek medical attention in case of an emergency. We are even accessing the mobile network from Bangladesh.”

The local Congress MLA, Shitlang Pale, assured to take up the matter with the PWD Minister and the Chief Minister and request them to pay due attention to the problems faced by the residents. “I have tried to raise my voice several times in the past and I will raise my voice again and again for the rights of my people”, Pale asserted.