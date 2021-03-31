No fund conflict with KHADC, says Tynsong

SHILLONG, March 30: Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong has negated any confusion between the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) and the state government over the allocation of Rs 45.50 crore by the 15th Finance Commission.

Seeking to downplay any friction between the government and the council, Tynsong said that the KHADC was welcome to discuss the matter with Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, also in charge of the Finance department.

The state government has passed the amount to the PHE department instead of transferring it to the KHADC, which has resented this decision.

Officials of the PHE department said there is a change in the guidelines in terms of the funds released by the Finance Commission and hence the government released the funds to the department since it was meant for water supply and sanitation.

Tynsong admitted on Tuesday that he did not have full knowledge of the matter, but asserted that funds earmarked for the ADCs will directly go to them.

He said the Centre has issued certain guidelines while making the sanction for Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM). “Everything is clearly indicated in the sanction order – whether the money should go to the ADCs or to the PHE department, which is executing the projects under JJM,” he added.

The committee comprising senior officials of various departments in its meeting held on October 15 last year had decided that the tied grant of Rs 45.50 crore, meant for specific uses such as sanitation and water supply will be given to the PHE department that is implementing such programmes under JJM.