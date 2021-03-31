Raising people’s concerns: UDP on sack-James call

SHILLONG, March 30: The United Democratic Party (UDP), which demanded Power Minister James Sangma’s removal, said it was raising people’s concerns as they continue to suffer from power woes.

“This issue is not being raised by me alone but all ranks and files of the party,” UDP general secretary, Jemino Mawthoh said on Monday, a day after the National People’s Party (NPP) said the campaign for the Power Minister’s ouster was politically-orchestrated.

Reiterating that the UDP’s demand still remains, Mawthoh said the concerns, which the party raised, were the voices of people. He said even Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong said it is a public issue.

The NPP had on Sunday defended James, saying he is trying to bring in reforms in the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited.

Mawthoh said if the government refuses to remove the Power Minister, the UDP would discuss it within the party and chalk out its future course of action. “All of them are now busy in electioneering for the GHADC (Garo Hills Autonomous District Council) polls,” Mawthoh said about UDP leaders.

Asked if the withdrawal of support to the state’s coalition government could be an option, he said the matter was yet to be discussed.

“We are only talking about the power sector and there is no politics in it. We have not discussed the issue of withdrawal of support to the government,” he added.