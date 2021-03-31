Rymbui firmly behind James

SHILLONG, March 30: The veil of difference between the United Democratic Party (UDP) leadership and party MLA and Home Minister, Lahkmen Rymbui on the demand for removal of Power Minister, James Sangma and CMD of MeECL, was fully uncovered on Tuesday when Rymbui reiterated his unflinching support to the Power Minister while maintaining that the UDP has to respect the voice of the larger consultation.

“Whatever I speak, I speak for myself and nobody should speak for me if I am not considered,” Rymbui said, while directing his aim at the party leadership.

“This thing should not have happened. We are not a party whose high command is very far away. We can take any decision or hold discussions over the phone,” he said while reacting to the letter sent by a section of the party leaders to the CM demanding James’ removal. Enquired whether the UDP has discussed the issue, Rymbui said, “No yet because everybody is busy with the GHADC elections.”

He further said that consultation is the best way to bring out a solution as everybody has their own issues and own way of looking at things. Once a decision is taken, everyone has to respect the decision of the majority, he added.

Asked whether the Power Minister should be held responsible for the mess in MeECL, Rymbui said, “He (James) is the best person to answer that. Who am I to judge?”