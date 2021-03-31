Scrap Umngot dam project plan: JSU

JOWAI, March 30: The Jaintia Students’ Union (JSU) has opposed the proposed hydroelectric project on river Umngot in West Jaintia Hills.

In a letter to the Chief Executive Member of the Jaintia Hills Autonomous District Council (JHADC), the union said the proposed project would affect the landowners of the areas where the dam is planned.

The JSU also fears that the project would kill the tourism that the river has been generating for people in Shnongpdeng, Darrang and Dawki villages.

“The union had recently discussed the issue with the Elaka Darrang. We have come to a consensus to fully oppose the construction of the hydroelectric project as it will hamper the livelihood and the economic activities of the people in the Elaka of Darrang Daloiship,” the JSU said in the letter.

The JSU said the construction of a dam will make Umngot run dry, thereby making the downstream areas lose their aesthetic appeal to end tourism eventually.

“Moreover, it may alter the quality of water and make Umngot lose its reputation of being the only crystal-clear river in Meghalaya and the country as a whole. Many villages along Umngot depend on it for water and fishing besides activities based on tourism,” the JSU said.

The students’ body has urged the JHADC chief to not issue any no-objection certificate for the proposed project.