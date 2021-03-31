HM for better communication with Centre on ILP issue

SHILLONG, March 30: Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on Tuesday pitched for improved communication between the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the state government on the issue of Inner Line Permit (ILP).

Reacting to the lack of information on the proposed visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Rymbui said, “I feel there should be a line of communication between the MHA and the state government on this matter.”

“I am not aware of the date of his visit, but like I said, maybe he is busy with the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Assam,” the Home Minister said.

He, however, said, “The Centre should respect the request and in fact, it is not a request but the decision of the people of the state in the form of a resolution adopted by the Assembly.”

When asked if the MHA had contacted the state government over Shah’s unavailability, Rymbui said he was not privy to that information. “They might have contacted the chief minister. I am not aware,” he said.

“I am hopeful that the Centre will consider the aspirations of the people of Meghalaya,” he added.

The pro-ILP groups, such as KSU, have viewed it as a delay tactic, while CoMSO has termed it as an act of betrayal by the Centre towards the people of the state.