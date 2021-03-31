Woman gang raped, filmed, husband assaulted in Agra

AGRA, March 31: A young couple has lodged a report with the police, claiming that the 19-year-old woman was gang raped by three men in the presence of her husband while they were on their way to meet relatives on Holi.

The victim, in her complaint, alleged that she was dragged to a nearby jungle where she was gang raped. Her husband was beaten up by her attackers as he tried to fight them off.

The couple was threatened and robbed before being allowed to go.

The woman has said the men who gang raped her, also filmed the act.

“They dragged us to a nearby jungle where they tore my clothes, raped me and filmed the act. We were thrashed and they said they would kill us if we said anything to anyone,” the complaint said.

The two accused have been named in the complaint while the third accused has not been identified.

The woman said she and her husband were on their way to her in-laws’ home on a bike when the three men on another bike intercepted them on Monday evening.

Muniraj G, Senior Superintendent of Police, Agra, said in a video statement, “The couple came to the police station and alleged that three people had sexually assaulted the woman.

“On the basis of the complaint, we have registered an FIR. The woman named two accused of which one person has been taken into custody and we are questioning him. Senior officials have visited the spot and we are investigating the matter further.”

Naveen Arora, Inspector General of Police, Agra, said: “This is a serious incident. We will arrest the two accused who are still missing.

“The dog squad has been called at the site of the incident and we are also taking help from forensic teams. We have got a medical test of the woman done. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty.”