After AICC plaint, ECI serves notice to Himanta for MCC “violation”

GUWAHATI, April 1: The Election Commission of India (ECI) has served a notice to Assam BJP leader and star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during a poll rally recently by “threatening” to send Bodoland Peoples Front (BPF) chief Hagrama Mohilary to jail by ‘misusing’ the central agency, NIA”.

“The Commission is, prima facie, of the view that Sarma has violated the provisions (Clause 2 and 4 of Part-I) of the Model Code of Conduct”, the notice by the ECI read.

“The Commission gives you an opportunity to explain your position in making the statement on or before 5 pm on 2nd April, 2021 failing which the Commission shall take a decision without any further reference to,” the notice served by secretary, Ajay Kumar Verma on Thursday, stated.

The ECI notice to Sarma comes in the wake of a complaint on March 30, 2021 by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against the BJP key poll strategist of violation of MCC, which has been in force in view of the three-phase Assembly polls in Assam.

In a memorandum to the Chief Election Commissioner last Tuesday, the AICC had sought “disqualification of the candidature of Sarma from the ongoing Assembly elections in Assam, by exercising powers under Article 324 of the Constitution of India for violating the MCC, and prohibition of the BJP leader from campaigning during the remaining poll period in Assam.”

According to the notice, the AICC had also accused Sarma of attempting to influence citizens against voting for the INC alliance, including Mohilary’s party (BPF).