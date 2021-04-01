BJP leader’s security guard killed in Srinagar attack

Srinagar, April 1 : The police security guard of a mid-rung BJP leader was killed in a militant attack on Thursday in the outskirts of Srinagar city.

Police sources said that militants attacked the residence of Anwar Khan in Aribagh area of Nowgam.

“The BJP leader was not present at his residence when the militants struck. Ramiz Raja, the police constable guarding Khan’s residence was injured in the attack.

“He was shifted to a city hospital where he succumbed to critical injuries.

“Militants decamped with the service rifle of the injured police guard,” sources said.

Police has registered an FIR and investigations are underway to identify the militants involved in the attack.(IANS)