AICC to finalise name of MPCC chief shortly

SHILLONG, April 1: Senior Congress leader and East Shillong MLA, Ampareen Lyngdoh today informed that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) will soon announce the name of the new president of the Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC).

“We had forwarded our request to the AICC highlighting the need to appoint a new MPCC president to lead the party ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections in the state. I am quite confident it will happen soon since we are the voice of the people and the Congress is a democratic party,” Lyngdoh said.

She justified the delay in announcing the name of the new party chief saying that elections were taking place in several states.

“Once the elections are over, the AICC will attend to our demand. We have been given an assurance in this regard,” Lyngdoh informed.

It may be mentioned that Nongthymmai MLA and former Assembly Speaker, Charles Pyngrope is emerging as the first choice of the party MLAs to head the MPCC.

Pyngrope had earlier said that he was ready to take over as MPCC president if the party high command considered him for the post.

The term of the previous MPCC chief, Dr Celestine Lyngdoh had ended in December last year.