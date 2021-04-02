MeECL seeks help from REC, PFC to clear dues

SHILLONG, April 1: MeECL Chairman and Managing Director Arunkumar Kembhavi on Thursday said he has written to Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) and Power Finance Corporation (PFC) to dispose of Rs 25.78 crore to Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL).

“We have written to both REC and PFC to release the entire remaining quota of PGCIL out of the Rs 1,345.72 crore under the Atma Nirbhar loan,” he said.

Kembhavi further said they have requested PGCIL to keep the regulation notice in abeyance.

MeECL is yet to receive any official response.

“Hopefully, PGCIL will revoke the regulation notice,” he added.

Earlier on Thursday, PGCIL had issued a notice for regulation of 50 MW of power from the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) with effect from April 14.

On February 17, PGCIL had written to MeECL warning of regulated power supply if it failed to liquidate the outstanding dues with 60 days (by April 8).