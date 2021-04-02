PowerGrid regulation being resolved: Dy CM

SHILLONG, April 1: A day after the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited issued a notice for regulation of 50 MW of power from the Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS), Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong on Thursday said the state government is working on resolving the issue.

“We received the letter yesterday (Wednesday) and we are working out on how to go about it,” he said.

Tynsong, also the spokesperson of the NPP-led MDA coalition, declined to say whether the state government was financially sound to prevent yet another power outage.

Referring to the recent NEEPCO-regulated power supply over non-payment of dues by Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) resulting in an unprecedented 11 hours of load-shedding in Shillong, Tynsong said: “We did work it out for NEEPCO to lift the regulations.”

The Deputy Chief Minister declined to take any more questions on the issue.

Days after NEEPCO regulated power supply to Meghalaya, the PGCIL issued a notice for regulation of 50 MW of power from the ISTS with effect from April 14. According to the PGCIL notice, the power regulation will be effective past the midnight of April 13 for one month or till the dues are cleared over 60 days.

In a letter addressed to MeECL’s Chairman and Managing Director Arunkumar Kembhavi, PGCIL Chief General Manager (Commercial), J. Mazumdar said MeECL is yet to clear the dues of Rs. 56.89 crore despite repeated requests. The amount includes Rs. 46.51 crore as outstanding for more than 45 days.