Govt’s firm response to KSU warning

SHILLONG, April 1: As a veiled response to KSU threat of taking its own action on the Golf Links assault case, the state government has sounded a word of caution to all concerned against making a mountain out of a mole hill of the incident and asserted that whoever will break the law will be brought to book.

Negating any communal angle to the death of a youth in the incident, Deputy Chief Minister, Prestone Tynsong appealed to all citizens not to make an issue out of it.

Tynsong on Thursday was reacting to the threat held out by the KSU that if the law cannot protect and deliver justice, they as members of the ‘Jaitbynriew’ would deliver justice.

Stating that he has time and again requested all the concerned to be patient with the government as the police team is right now on the job to arrest the culprits, Tynsong said, “Law is already in place and anybody who will break the law will also be punished as per the law. That is a very clear message”.

The Deputy CM assured that the state government is all out in tracking out all the people involved in the incident.

Hundreds of people from different parts of South West Khasi Hills participated in a rally in Mawkyrwat on Wednesday, condemning the assault on three Khasi youths which resulted in the death of one.

Criticising the state government for its delay in arresting the perpetrators of the crime, KSU general secretary Donald V. Thabah had warned of delivering justice if the government fails to do so in cases where Khasis were attacked and murdered.

He had also called upon the people to revive the old practice of the entire community searching for the perpetrators of a crime.

It may be mentioned that the state government has time and again appealed that the incident should not be given a communal colour and a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been set up to bring the perpetrators of the crime to book.

Heath Minister AL Hek, in whose constituency the incident occurred, discounted any communal tinge in the incident. He put it as a drunken brawl between two groups.

According to informed sources, the incident had taken place in the area known as 9th Hole of Golf Links, and there is neither any CCTV footage nor any eyewitness.

The matter, it is said, has not been helped because the victims were from outside Shillong and have sketchy idea on who the culprits are. A police team has been at it to trace out the youth involved.