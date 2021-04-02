Priyanka Gandhi says Vannakkam EC neutrality

NEW DELHI/GUWAHATI, April 2 : Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said ” Vannakkam to EC neutrality” after the Election commission clarified on the vehicle issue in which it said that the BJP candidate’s vehicle was used unknowingly after the polling party vehicle broke down.

To this Gandhi has commented in her tweets: “What a script! The EC vehicle broke down then another vehicle surfaced which was the BJP candidate’s vehicle and innocent EC travelled in it… Dear EC can you clarify or we should speak in one voice, Vannakkam to nuetrality of EC,” she tweeted in Hindi.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra earlier on Friday had asked the Election Commission (EC) to act ‘decisively” after an EVM was found in the BJP MLA’s vehicle in Assam.

In a series of tweets, she said, “Every time there is an election video of private vehicles caught transporting EVMs show up. Unsurprisingly, they have the following things in common, the vehicles usually belong to BJP candidates or their associates. The videos are taken as one off incidents and dismissed as aberrations. The BJP uses its media machinery to accuse those who exposed the videos as sore losers.”

She asked the EC to act in the matter, “The fact is that too many such incidents are being reported and nothing is being done about them. The EC needs to start acting decisively on these complaints and a serious re-evaluation of the use of EVM’s needs to be carried out by all national parties.”

After the second phase of polling ended in Assam on Thursday, a video on social media went viral which allegedly showed electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the car of Patharkandi BJP candidate Krishnendu Paul.

The video was tweeted by Assam-based journalist Atanu Bhuyan, who mentioned that the “situation is tense in Patharkandi” following the incident.

Assam Congress President Ripun Bora retweeted the video and alleged that ‘open loot and rigging of EVMs’ has to stop immediately. He also threatened that “the party would boycott the election if action is not being taken”.

Following the controversy, the Election Commission on Friday has ordered repoll at the Indira M.V. School polling station under Ratabari Assembly constituency.