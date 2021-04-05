Modi to address party workers on BJP foundation day

New Delhi, April 4 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers across the country through video conference on Monday on the occasion of the party’s foundation day at 10.30 a.m., said BJP media in-charge and Rajya Sabha member Anil Baluni.

“BJP chief J P Nadda will also address party workers on foundation day,” he added.

According to press statement, the saffron party is organising several events at all the booths where workers will discuss welfare policy of Modi government.

Modi’s address will be available on BJP’s digital platform and other publicity channels.

A big screen will installed in all the offices of the party in state, districts and blocks for Live broadcast of Prime Minister’s address.(IANS)