5 Dima Hasao polling officers suspended for dereliction of duty

GUWAHATI, April 5: The District Election Officer (DEO) of Dima Hasao has suspended five polling officers, including the sector officer, presiding officer and three other polling officers of 107-A Khothlir L.P. School, for dereliction of duty.

An official statement issued here on Monday, said 181 votes were cast at the auxiliary polling station (107-A Khothlir L.P. School) under Haflong constituency in Dima Hasao district on April 1, 2021, when there were only 90 electors against the polling station according to the valid electoral roll.

“During the scrutiny of presiding officer’s diary and other documents, it was found out that the presiding officer and the polling officers of 107-A Khothlir L.P. School allowed 181 persons to cast their votes against a total of 90 voters against that polling station,” the statement said.

As informed by the DEO, the said auxiliary polling station has been established for the first time for ongoing Assembly election to facilitate the voters in the remote area, as the polling percentage in the last parliamentary election was only 34 percent.

It is to be also noted that the main polling station (107 – Mualdam L.P. School) has 616 electors.

“The presiding and first polling officers, in their statements have admitted that they allowed the voters registered against the main polling station, to cast their votes in the auxiliary polling station,” it stated.

Taking note of the lapse, the DEO suspended the five polling officers while the returning officer through DEO has recommended repoll at both of these polling stations.