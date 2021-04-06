Assembly panel seeks report from 2 districts

SHILLONG, April 5: The Assembly Committee on Women Empowerment (ACWE) has summoned the Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police of West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills to seek a detailed report on the rising cases of crime against women in the two districts.

“We have summoned the top officials of both districts to depose before the committee on April 7,” ACWE chairperson, Ampareen Lyngdoh said on Monday.

Stating that the victims were young women, she said the committee would try to find out if the assailants were traced or arrested.

The committee would also like to know if the inquiries into these incidents have been completed, she said.

“This is too much since we are seeing incidence of crime against women one after the other. I think there are about four cases in Jaintia Hills alone,” Lyngdoh said.

A Class X girl in Jaintia Hills had gone missing on March 12 and later, the body was retrieved, along with her school bag, from a forest at Ar-Kilo village. The police managed to arrest the prime accused recently.

In the latest incident, police on Sunday recovered the body of a woman in her early twenties from Chah-tngit near the Jowai-Amlarem bypass. A suspect, said to be a close relative of a former MLA, has been arrested.