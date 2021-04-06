Beware of second wave of COVID-19: Hek

SHILLONG, April 5: Health Minister A.L. Hek on Monday warned of a second wave of COVID-19 if proper care is not taken.

He said Meghalaya is already witnessing a surge in the number of COVID-19 cases and the return of many to the state is threatening a situation similar to the one during lockdown 1.

“If people are not careful and take things lightly, it may lead to a second wave,” the Health Minister on the prevailing COVID-19 situation of the state.

“There is a spike again and we are telling our people to be alert. If the situation cannot be controlled now, the state government will be left with no other choice but to impose lockdown,” he said.

Hek lamented the general disdain for the basic protocols such as maintaining social distance and wearing a mask.

“We cannot be complacent. I have seen in many a public gathering that the people are neither maintaining social distance nor wearing masks, which is very alarming for our state,” he said.

Referring to the spike in COVID-19 cases in Uttarakhand, Maharashtra and Karnataka, Hek said: “It has to be contained from now on. Until and unless we put our foot down, it will be very difficult to contain and control later.”

Asserting the preparedness of the healthcare system to deal with a second wave, the Health Minister said: “Restrictions are already in place and we have to follow the existing protocol. We have also allowed COVID-19 workers to continue their work due to the gravity of the situation.”

He said stakeholders at every level have been told to be vigilant for the sake of self, family, community and state.