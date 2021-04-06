BJP leaders make a beeline for GH, target more seats

SHILLONG, April 5: Top guns of the state BJP including party’s Meghalaya in-charge, Dr M. Chuba Ao are on their way to Garo Hills to carry out aggressive campaigning for the upcoming GHADC polls.

“Today I am proceeding to Garo Hills to campaign for the GHADC election. The state president and BJP national vice president and in-charge Meghalaya Dr M. Chuba Ao are also going with me together,” senior BJP leader and Cabinet Minister, AL Hek said on Monday before leaving for Garo Hills.

The BJP leader said that the rank and file of the party are already stationed in the region and doing their best to ensure that the party manages to secure as many seats as possible.

“The Mahila Morcha has been there for the past two weeks, the Kisan Morcha members are going tomorrow and the Yuva Morcha is already stationed there. So a whole lot of party workers have flocked to Garo Hills to ensure that we get more seats this time,” Hek informed.

Talking about the prospects of the party in the ensuing polls, Hek said, “The overall scenario for BJP is better than last time and we are looking to secure a good number of seats. We will campaign hard till the last day.”

Asked to comment on the competition from rival political camps, Hek said, “Election is election. There is always a fight and nothing can be taken lightly in politics.”

To a query on whether the State BJP’s stand against corruption will do the trick for the party, Hek said, “We have raised a lot of issues related to corruption, not just in GHADC but all over the country. Our slogan is ‘zero tolerance against corruption’.”

He was quick to add that it would help the party as they had raised a very pertinent issue ahead of the election.