COVID Snippet

Nepal to begin administering Chinese Covid vax

Kathmandu, April 5: The Nepal government has decided to administer the Chinese Covid-19 vaccine don Wednesday amid resurging cases of the novel coronavirus in the Himalayan country, an official of the Ministry of Health and Population said.

On March 29, a batch of the Chinese Covid-19 vaccines developed by Sinopharm was delivered to Nepal, reports Xinhua news agency.

“The Chinese vaccine will be administered to people starting from Wednesday,” Jageshwor Gautam, spokesperson at the Health Ministry, told a press conference.

“Those involved in essential services, students studying in China under the Chinese government scholarship but are currently stuck in Nepal due to pandemic, Nepali students preparing to leave for China for the higher study and people involved in cross-border trade between Nepal and China will be inoculated with the Chinese vaccine.” (IANS)

Twice weekly rapid tests to be rolled out for all in England

London, April 5: Everyone in England will be able to access free, regular, rapid coronavirus testing from later this week to track asymptomatic Covid-19 cases, the UK government announced on Monday.

As a step forward to start lifting lockdown restrictions for all businesses, shops and restaurants, anyone will be able to access the free, rapid lateral flow tests for themselves and their families to use twice a week starting this Friday.

It is hoped the data will help scientists track and trace any new variants of coronavirus more effectively because more people getting a test will increase the ability to identify and control mutations of the deadly virus. “Massive efforts have been made by the British public to stop the spread of the virus.

As we continue to make good progress on our vaccine programme and with our roadmap to cautiously easing restrictions underway, regular rapid testing is even more important to make sure those efforts are not wasted,” said UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“That’s why we’re now rolling out free rapid tests to everyone across England – helping us to stop outbreaks in their tracks, so we can get back to seeing the people we love and doing the things we enjoy,” he said. (PTI)

Thailand confirms coronavirus outbreak in nightspots, prison

Bangkok, April 5: Thai health officials were considering the closure of entertainment venues in Bangkok on Monday after an outbreak of coronavirus cases in nightspots in and around the capital, and another at a prison in the south.

Apisamai Srirangsan, a spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said 194 new coronavirus cases were confirmed, most from Bangkok entertainment venues and from Narathiwat prison. Thailand has had 29,321 confirmed cases, including 95 deaths. The center ordered affected nightspots closed until they undergo deep cleaning.

Health officials said they are considering ordering the closure of Bangkok entertainment venues for two weeks to try to stop the spread of the virus. (AP)

Lanka inoculates Chinese expats with Sinopharm vaccine

Colombo, April 5: Sri Lankan health authorities on Monday began inoculating thousands of Chinese nationals in Sri Lanka using the Sinopharm vaccine donated by China.

Sri Lanka received the donation of 600,000 doses last week but won’t administer it to Sri Lankans until it gets clearance from the World Health Organisation. Authorities say more than 4,000 Chinese nationals are in Sri Lanka working in different projects.

Sri Lanka has used the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine since January to vaccinate more than 903,000 people. It also plans to buy 7 million doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine. (AP)

Bangladesh imposes seven-day nationwide lockdown

Dhaka, April 5: Bangladesh on Monday clamped a week-long nationwide lockdown, suspending public transport and shutting markets to combat the surge in coronavirus cases in the country, amidst demonstrations by small business owners against the move.

According to a government circular issued on Sunday, the directives will remain in effect from 6am of April 5 till 12 midnight of April 11, the Dhaka Tribune reported. People have been asked not to move out from their homes from 6 pm to 6 am, the report said.

The decision was taken in light of the current situation in the country where the rate of infections and deaths have increased in recent weeks. (PTI)