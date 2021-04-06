World Watch

Pakistani judge shot dead

Islamabad, April 5: A Pakistan anti-terrorism court judge, his wife and two children were killed after unidentified gunmen opened fire at his vehicle in Swabi district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police sources said. The judge was on his way to the national capital Islamabad when the militants ambushed him and killed him with his family members near an interchange at the motorway on Sunday, the sources told Xinhua news agency. Two policemen, including the judge’s driver, were wounded in the attack, the sources added. “The judge, his 10-year-old son, wife and six-year-old daughter were killed on the spot, and the policemen are also in a very critical condition,” the sources said. (IANS)

Vietnam selects new PM, Prez

Hanoi, April 5: Vietnam’s legislature voted Monday to make Pham Minh Chinh, a member of the Communist party with a history as a security official, the country’s next prime minister. Outgoing Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc was appointed the new president. The votes of the nearly 500 members of the National Assembly rubber stamped the leadership picks the Communist party made during its national congress in January. Chinh, 62, most recently was a member of the Communist party’s central committee for personnel and organization. (AP)

Turkey detains ex-admirals

Ankara, April 5: Turkish authorities on Monday detained 10 former admirals after a group of more than 100 retired top navy officers issued a statement that government officials tied to Turkey’s history of military coups. The 10 retired admirals were detained as part of an investigation, launched by the chief prosecutor in Ankara on Sunday, over suspicions that they had reached “an agreement with the aim of committing a crime against the security of the state and the constitutional order,” Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported. Four others were not detained because of their advanced ages, but they were asked to report to authorities within three days, Anadolu reported. Authorities stripped the suspects of their rights to government lodgings and bodyguards, Anadolu reported, even before the investigation is concluded. (AP)