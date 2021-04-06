Rashmika thought it was a prank on being told she’ll work with Big B

Telugu star Rashmika Mandanna recently courted pan-India limelight starring in Badshah and Yuvan Shankar Raja’s new music video “Top Tucker”, and is all set for her Bollywood debut. Rashmika has a working birthday on Monday, facing the camera for the Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Goodbye”, which she has signed even before her debut Hindi film “Mission Majnu” released. Rashmika, who is known for roles in hit Telugu films such as “Geetha Govindam” and “Dear Comrade” among others is amused that fans down South have coined the term “National Crush” to describe her. She prefers to underplay the adulation. “I am aware of it but at the same time I am not. I know that there is so much love for me out there but I am not swayed by it. I know where my roots are and I know what all this is. I am mindful of who I am a person, so it is not that I am like ‘Oh my God!, I get to be swayed away by all love, appreciation’. I am totally grounded and my team hates me for it, but that is the kind of person I am,” shares Rashmika, who shares screen space with Sidharth Malhotra in her debut film “Mission Majnu”. (IANS)