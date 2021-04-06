Who kills the fish in Umngot River, KSU questions

By From Our Correspondent

JOWAI, April 6: Who is killing the fish in Umngot River, the KSU War Jaintia Circle questioned while issuing a strong warning  to any individual or group of people involved in it.
The KSU has found many dead fishes floated in the river surface last months along the stretches of the River at Padu village area.
“We came to know that there were groups of people who used explosive device to get huge catches of fishes from the river”, the KSU said.

Adding that such activities should be punished by the District authority.

KSU president, War Jaintia Circle, Laitphar Syngkrem informed that the organisation would find out those who involved in such illegal activities

