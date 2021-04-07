MSCW to soon get new chairperson

SHILLONG, April 6: Dysfunctional since October last year, the Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) will get a new chairperson soon, Social Welfare Minister, Kyrmen Shylla said on Tuesday.

“We have decided that a meeting, to be headed by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, will be held in the third week of this month. After that, MSCW will get a new chairperson,” Shylla said.

He said the new chairperson will be selected from among a few names already proposed.

“It (appointment of chairperson) was delayed as all of us are busy with election campaign. The file has been put up to me and we have decided to hold the meeting,” Shylla said, adding “There are procedures that need to be followed. There was delay in the selection of the MSCW team as some districts had not submitted their list on time”.

The tenure of the previous chairperson, Theilin Phanbuh had ended in October last year.

The Thma U Rangli-Juki (TUR) had recently urged the CM to prioritise the establishment of a search and selection committee to facilitate the formation of the new Commission.