Staff reiterate James’ removal demand

SHILLONG, April 6: In a counterattack, the Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL (Employees) Associations and Unions (CCORMAU) has shot off a letter to Chief Minister, Conrad K. Sangma demanding an independent inquiry into the irregularities and scams in MeECL, while asking for removal of Power Minister James PK Sangma to facilitate a free and fair investigation.

Informing that the letter was sent to the chief minister on Monday, CCORMAU president PK Chullet said that the employees would resort to agitation from April 26 if their demand were not met.

He said that the employees have held thorough deliberations on the recent events pertaining to the irregularities and scams in MeECL like power theft and CMD’s inspection at Byrnihat industrial area , enterprise resource planning, smart metering, Saubhagya Scheme, special tariff to the Byrnihat Industries Association, one time settlement scheme, COVID-19 concessions provided to the industries, power banking and swapping, which have created confusion and a sense of insecurity among the employees.

“Moreover, the recent resignation of the Independent Director MeECL, L. Kharkongor citing displeasure over the haphazard style of functioning of the Board of Directors of MeECL and the issue of monetization of land have filled the employees with much concern,” Chullet stated.

According to him, they have also resolved that an officer not below the rank of Additional Chief Secretary be appointed as Chairman Cum Managing Director, MeECL which is the largest public sector utility in the state.