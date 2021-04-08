DCs’ orders on night curfew, public gathering

TURA, April 8: The West Garo Hills District Administration has extended the ongoing night curfew under Section 144 CrPC in the district till April 16.

The curfew was extended in an order issued by West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh on Thursday. However, no changes were made to the curfew and the prohibitions, restrictions and exemptions issued earlier will remain.

Meanwhile, South West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner in a separate order has prohibited the assembly and holding of public meetings during the period of 48 hours ending with the hour fixed for the close of the poll starting from 04:00 PM of April 10, 2021.

The order was promulgated for maintenance of law and order and creation of a conducive environment for free and fair polling by dissuading unscrupulous elements from engaging in nefarious activities, inducing and influencing voters for extraction of political mileage etc during GHADC polls.

“This prohibition will come into immediate effect for 11-Boldamgre GHADC Constituency, 12-Nogorpara GHADC Constituency, 13-Zikzak GHADC Constituency and 14-Betasing GHADC Constituency under South West Garo Hills district from 4 PM of April 10, 2021 until further orders,” the order stated.