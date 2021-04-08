Teachers to protest in Shillong and Tura on Friday

TURA, April 8: SSA teachers under the banner of the All Garo Hills SSA School Teachers’ Association (AGHSSASTA) have announced a stir to be held in Shillong and Tura on Friday after their demand for the release of three months’ salaries before the GHADC elections was ignored by the State Government.

Earlier, the teachers had served a deadline to the government to clear their pending salaries before the elections. With only three days remaining for the scheduled GHADC elections and the government failing to act, the teachers have decided to go ahead with the proposed agitation.

Friday’s agitation will take place at the Secretariat in Shillong and in front of the Chief Minister’s Office at Dakopgre in Tura.