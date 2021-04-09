NEHU issues fresh COVID protocols

GUWAHATI, April 9: In view of rising number of COVID19 positive cases in different states and inside the campus of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the varsity authority has issued the following standard protocols to be followed within the NEHU campus.

All classes will continue to be held online until further order.

As far as possible all meetings should be conducted online mode to avoid overcrowding of the venue.

Any person entering the varsity campus must wear face mask and maintain social distancing. Every person inside the campus must maintain minimum 6 ft distance with another individual in the vicinity.

Spitting in public places inside the varsity campus is strictly prohibited.

Joining of Research Scholars/Students in the Hostel is put on hold until further order