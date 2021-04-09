NEHU issues fresh COVID protocols

GUWAHATI, April 9: In view of rising number of COVID19 positive cases in different states and inside the campus of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), the varsity authority has issued the following standard protocols to be followed within the NEHU campus.
- All classes will continue to be held online until further order.
- As far as possible all meetings should be conducted online mode to avoid overcrowding of the venue.
- Any person entering the varsity campus must wear face mask and maintain social distancing. Every person inside the campus must maintain minimum 6 ft distance with another individual in the vicinity.
- Spitting in public places inside the varsity campus is strictly prohibited.
- Joining of Research Scholars/Students in the Hostel is put on hold until further order
