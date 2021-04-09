2 days after taking jab, Omar Abdullah tests positive for Covid  

By Agencies

 

SRINAGAR, April 9: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has tested positive for Covid-19. Taking to Twitter on Friday, Omar said he is asymptomatic and self-isolating.

“For a year I did my best to dodge this damn virus but it’s finally caught up with me. I tested positive for Covid-19 this afternoon,” Omar tweeted.

“I’m completely asymptotic. Based on medical advice I’m self-isolating at home and monitoring my parameters like oxygen saturation levels etc.”

On Wednesday Omar took the first Covid jab. Last month Omar’s father and former Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah had tested positive for Covid-19 days after he had taken a Covid jab at SKIMS in Srinagar.

 

 

