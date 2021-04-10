HC orders status quo in Harijan Colony case

SHILLONG, April 9: The High Court of Meghalaya has ordered status quo to be maintained as of today at Harijan Colony and directed that both the Harijan Panchayat Committee and the High Level Committee constituted by the state government should respect it.

The Court on Friday heard R. Khatri, counsel for the petitioner (Harijan Panchayat Committee) while the respondents were represented by Assistant Advocate General, N.D. Chullai.

The counsel for the petitioner contended the Meghalaya Government constituted a High Level Committee under the chairmanship of the Deputy Chief Minister on June 4, 2018 for the purpose of examination of all relevant records and documents relating to relocation of the Harijan Colony from Mawlonghat.

The Committee was also directed to recommend practically feasible solutions for relocation of the Harijan Colony. It is also the case of the petitioner that said Committee held several meetings and had taken various decisions and in pursuant of these decisions, the petitioner’s members are apprehending eviction, the counsel argued.

“The main contention of the petitioner is that the HLC was appointed for examination of the relevant records and documents and for making recommendation. Despite this, they have taken decisions and in pursuant of said decisions, petitioners are being evicted from their respective slum/houses, the Court observed.

“Till returnable date, by way of ad-interim relief, both the parties shall maintain status quo as of today in respect of Harijan Colony,” the Court said.

When the counsel for the respondents pleaded for time to take instructions from the concerned department and file and affidavit in reply the Court agreed and fixed the next hearing on May 25.