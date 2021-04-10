Golf Links violence: SIT arrests 8 persons

SHILLONG, April 9: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), set up to probe the Golf Links violence, has arrested eight persons for their alleged involvement in the assault, East Khasi Hills SP, Sylvester Nongtnger informed today.

The SIT had earlier picked up several youths for questioning and based on the investigation, the eight persons, all tribals, were arrested.

The SIT was formed on March 29 to assist the Investigation Officer in identifying the culprits.

One of the assault victims, Phershanroy Myrthong from Wahkaji village in South West Khasi Hills succumbed to his injuries at NEIGRIHMS on March 28 following which Section 302 of the IPC was added to the assault case.