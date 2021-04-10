Umngot dam: Another public hearing stalled

SHILLONG, April 9: Facing stiff resistance from locals, the Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board (MSPCB) on Friday called off a public hearing on the 210-MW Umngot Hydroelectric Project to be executed by Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

Residents of Darrang, Shnongpdeng, Dawki and adjoining villages obstructed officers from conducting the proposed public hearing at Moosakhia village in West Jaintia Hills. A day earlier, protesters had prevented MSPCB from conducting a public hearing at Siangkhnai village in East Khasi Hills.

President of Meghalaya Rural Tourism Forum, Alan West Kharkongor who was at the site to attend the public hearing said, “Everyone is against the mega dam project as their livelihood is dependent on the river.”