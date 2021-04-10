MBoSE exams on schedule: Rymbui

SHILLONG, April 9: Amid fears of a second COVID-19 wave striking the state, the State Education Department has said the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) examinations will be conducted as per schedule.

Soon after a meeting with officials of the Education Department on Friday, Education Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said there would be no change in the board exam schedule.

He said that in view of the COVID-19 situation, the Education Department has put a contingency plan in place for the safety of students appearing for the examination. “All COVID-19 protocols will have to be followed strictly,” he said.

The Minister said all the examination centres have been prepared.

“The students should not panic, and God forbid, if someone contracts the virus, we will give him or her a chance to reappear for the examination. But a certificate will have to be produced to verify the claims (of being infected),” he said.

Giving more insight into the preparation, Rymbui said: “MBoSE has instructed that examination at all centres may be conducted in 5-6 halls instead of 2-3 halls for the candidates to be spaced out.

All centres should also keep a hall or two extra for anyone to be isolated if detected with the virus.”

“We have a plan, but I am very hopeful that nothing untoward would happen,” he added.

Asked if the government is considering closing down schools and colleges in view of the rising COVID-19 cases, Rymbui said the government has been monitoring the situation and would take decisions at an appropriate time.

The Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination is slated to be held from April 19 to May 3 while the Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) examinations will be held from April 16 to May 12.

There are 65,787 candidates appearing for the SSLC and 32,506 for the HSSLC exams.

EDUCATION DEPT TO TAKE CALL ON CLOSURE OF SCHOOLS: DC

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, Isawanda Laloo on Friday made it clear that authorities were not in favour of a blanket shutdown of the schools in the wake of detection of sporadic cases of COVID-19.

She, however, asserted that the Education department will take a call in consultation with the Health department in case the situation turns for the worse.

“All will be clear in the next few days. We are constantly feeding information to our higher ups and the best decision will be taken for the good of everyone.”

On the imminent threat posed by a second wave of COVID-19, the DC said, “Looking at the trend in other parts of the country we do have concerns and although the situation may not be alarming yet in Meghalaya we do not want to take anything for granted and want to be absolutely prepared.”

“We have convened the district level task force and one of our main aims right now is to closely monitor the returnees into the state. There are standing protocols on producing a COVID-negative certificate at the time of entry and that will be closely monitored. We would also ensure that those tested at the entry point do not roam around while waiting for their reports,” she informed.

“At the same time we have to ensure that we adopt and practice COVID appropriate behavior which includes wearing mask, maintaining social distancing and respiratory etiquettes and hand hygiene,” she added.

She also informed that as of now there are no containment zones in the district but the authorities are closely reviewing the situation and if there is any concern that needs to be addressed, it will definitely be done.