M’laya decides to step up vigil against COVID

SHILLONG, April 9: The spike in COVID-19 cases elsewhere in the country has made the state government decide on stepping up vigil.

During a recent meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary MS Rao to review the situation, National Health Mission, Meghalaya, Mission Director Ram Kumar stated that although the situation in the state was not alarming unlike some states in the mainland, yet the government will need to strengthen its surveillance system and take other preventive measures.

The meeting insisted on the strategy of three Ts – “Test, Trace and Treat”. It was decided that all entrants, other than those from the Northeast, shall carry a valid RT-PCR/CBNAAT/Truenat negative certificate. If not, they will have to undergo an RT-PCR test on payment.

It was also decided that day-trippers from the northeastern states will be tested using RAT and testing/checking at entry points will be strictly enforced.

The meeting decided that the Corona Care Centres in Shillong, Nongpoh, Tura, Resubelpara, Jowai and Khliehriat are to be activated and the contractual healthcare staff retained for another three months. It was also decided that instructions will be issued to all districts to ensure the maintenance of COVID appropriate behaviour by the residents.

The government decided that the penalty for not wearing masks in public places will be increased to Rs 1,000 and tourist taxi drivers will be tested on a regular basis in Shillong. It was also decided that buses and tourist taxis, bound for the state from Transport Department/MD outside the state, will proceed directly to Polo Grounds

in Shillong for RAT tests of passengers on payment. Seating to the permitted capacity only is to be ensured in public transport.

Police personnel returning from Assembly election duties and bound for Garo Hills for the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) election duties will be tested by RAT. The meeting decided that shops, restaurants and bars in the state will be closed by 9 pm.

Night curfew in Shillong will be enforced from 10 pm to 5 am and attendance in congregations will be brought down to 50% of capacity (soon after the GHADC elections).

The meeting also decided that closure of schools and other educational institutions may have to be considered based on the scenarios that would unfold in the coming days.

All hotels have been asked to insist for COVID negative certificate from the tourists arriving from outside the state. It was felt that the timings of COVID vaccination centres need a relook for the convenience of the people and the recommended timings are from 8 am to 8 pm.

The Private COVID Vaccination Centres have been asked to increase the number of vaccination days.

42 new cases

42 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Meghalaya, including 34 in East Khasi Hills, three in West Garo Hills, two each in Ri Bhoi and West Jaintia Hills and one in East Jaintia Hills.

On Thursday, a positive case was also reported in St. Mary’s Higher Secondary School, Shillong following which the school was shut on Friday until further notice.

Officials from the Health department informed that a staff nurse at NEIGRIHMS had tested positive along with her 11-year-old daughter who is studying in St. Mary’s. A source confirmed that the child had last attended the schools two days back.

In addition, four positive cases were also reported from Ferndale Apartment, IGP.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 167 out of which 117 are in East Khasi Hills alone.

Meanwhile, 2488 doses of vaccines were administered on Friday, including both first and second jabs.

The total doses administered so far in the state stands at 1,41,306.