Won’t spare the corrupt: James

SHILLONG, April 9: Power Minister, James Sangma has warned that the government will not spare anyone found involved in illegal activities in the cash-strapped Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL).

“I am very clear in my mind that if there is any illegal practice going on, it will not be tolerated. We will take action against anybody, whoever he or she may be, if found involved in an illegal activity,” he told The Shillong Times over the phone on Friday.

The statement comes after a series of illegal activities were reported. They had cost the Corporation crores of rupees.

Earlier, a surprise check had revealed rampant power theft at the Byrnihat industrial area. Following the revelation, the role of some officers has come under the scanner. A request for an independent inquiry has been already made in this regard.

The Chairman-cum-Managing Director of MeECL, Arunkumar Kembhavi had recently asked the state government to refer the case of alleged mismanagement in the Energy Management (EM) cell to an independent inquiry committee.

He observed that Superintending Engineer (EM), H Jyrwa had acted on his own volition upon receipt of proposals from the energy traders – Arunachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited and Kreate Energy – and issued the Letter of Intent for power banking at his level without consulting his superiors.

In addition, allegations of corrupt practices by MeECL union leader PK Chullet have given a new twist to the row over the financial irregularities in the Corporation.

The employees, including engineers, had earlier smelt a rat in the Saubhagya and other schemes, being implemented in the state.

The Power Minister assured that he is in the process of reviewing the functioning of the Corporation and trying to find out a solution to make it more efficient.

“Interventions are in place. We have even brought schemes for that purpose and I believe with all these reforms being put in place, we will see a huge increase in the efficiency of the organization,” he said.

Asked if he will go for a probe based on the requests from the CMD of the MeECL, he categorically stated that law will take its own course.

“I want to send a very strong message that I will not tolerate any kind of irregular activities in the MeECL,” he warned.