More skeletons out of MeECL cupboard

SHILLONG, April 9: Fresh evidence of corrupt practices has emerged against MeECL union leader P.K. Chullet a day after allegations of financial irregularities had shaken the organisation.

Chullet is the president of the Coordination Committee of Registered MeECL (Employee) Associations and Unions (CCORMAU) as well as the MeECL Engineers’ Association. He is also the Chairman of the MeECL Joint Action Committee.

Corporation insiders said Chullet took less than two days to clear 11 bills of I.S. Enterprise – a firm run by his wife Aynla Imsu – related to hoardings and electrical poles. The bills were worth several lakhs of rupees.

It is also alleged that this firm (I.S. stands for Imsu Chullet) was empanelled without any supporting documents such as electrical license relating to technical experience, violating all prescribed government norms.

Chullet, it was learnt, cleared nine over-quoted bills related to mini-hoardings and standees on July 23, 2017, which was a Sunday – a non-working day for the government.

Sources said the executive engineer split large orders into smaller quotations to bring the overall amount to below Rs 50,000 and avoid floating of tenders so that they could be directly awarded to the firm.

Chullet also allegedly issued dubious bills without any tax break-up for most bills cleared.

On Friday, he claimed that he followed the norms while awarding contracts to his wife’s firm. But a scan of available documents indicated otherwise.

Chullet also claimed that online tenders were called, but Meghalaya’s official website for tenders shows none. A copy was marked to the National Informatics Centre for uploading on the website but it was not delivered.

Documents show that he purchased a 60-watt LED streetlight for Rs 28,700. The market price of such a bulb is not more than Rs 1,800.

The pace at which he placed an order, took the delivery challan, received the bill and made payment seemed incredible.

One of the orders marked “Supply of LED street light for demonstration at Umpling, Shillong” was placed on March 1, 2016, to his wife’s firm. The bill was raised on March 9, the same day the material was delivered, and payment made on March 11.

In another such case, he allegedly awarded a tender to an L2 bidder without getting the consent from the lowest bidder, thereby flouting the rules.

Only five bidders — IS enterprises, Orlando Kya, KD (Kajal Das) Electricals, T Enterprises and ARB Enterprises —participated in all the short-notice quotations, indicating clear collusion.

The other four bidders invariably quoted higher prices and ARB Enterprises, owned by one A.K. Bhattacharjee always failed to attach earnest money deposit (EMD), thereby rendering himself ineligible.

The services of one Robert Chympa, a close associate of Chullet were utilised in fixing all tenders/quotations.

Some members of CCORMAU demanded, on condition of anonymity, an inquiry into all cases of irregularities in the corporation.

A complaint seeking CBI inquiry had been filed against Chullet in 2018, following which he allegedly erased all emails and deactivated the email account of the inspectorate where he was posted.