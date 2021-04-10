Movement of polling officials to their respective polling stations

TURA, April 10: The Movement of polling personnel for the General Elections to the Garo Hills Autonomous District Council (GHADC) has begun and Polling personnel for 352 polling stations have left for their respective polling stations for 13-GHADC constituencies under West Garo Hills district today on the first day of movement after collecting necessary materials from the Deputy Commissioner’s Office premises, West Garo Hills, Tura.

The remaining polling officials for 57 polling stations will leave for their respective polling stations located closer to the district headquarters by Sunday morning.