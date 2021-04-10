Poll parties’ movement begins in SWGH

AMPATI, April 10,: The movement of polling personnel to their respective polling stations in the four GHADC constituencies have begun from the Deputy Commissioner’s office premises at Ampati on Saturday.

There are altogether 128 polling stations in the four constituencies under South West Garo Hills, namely, 11-Boldamgre, 12-Nogorpara, 13-Zikzak and 14-Betasing and a total of 107 polling parties have reached their respective polling stations safely on the first day of movement on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the remaining 21 polling parties will leave for their stations, which are located closer to the district headquarter, on Sunday morning.