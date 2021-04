Srinagar: Militants shot at and killed a civilian on Sunday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Budgam district.

Police said militants fired at a civilian identified as 35-year old Nasir Ahmad Khan of the Buchipora village in Magam tehsil of Budgam district.

“He was shifted to hospital where doctors declared him brought dead”, police said.

The area has been cordoned off for searches. (IANS)