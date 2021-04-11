‘CM trying to split BJP’

SHILLONG, April 10: State BJP vice-president Bernard N. Marak has accused Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma of conspiring to oust Ernest Mawrie, the state BJP president by trying to engineer a split within the saffron party.

He said the BJP workers know about the influence the Chief Minister wields on the elected BJP representatives who are availing benefits from the ground. But the party stands united against corruption, he asserted.

Marak stated that the Chief Minister’s “immature” statement against Mawrie smacked more of a bigger conspiracy against the state BJP and seemed less of a leadership issue. The comment amounted to interfering with the internal matters of the BJP, he said.

“Almost 99% of BJP karyakartas and supporters are with the state leadership and have faith in the party’s ideology because of issues of corruption raised, particularly in the Garo Hills,” he said.

Recalling that Sangma played a “similar game” earlier, Marak said the Chief Minister included a BJP leader in the executive committee and kept others in the opposition, thereby dividing the party.

rs for joining the NPP, which is spreading negativity about us at the grassroots level,” he said.

“Those talking in favour of the Conrad-led government are the ones who support corruption. Conrad Sangma wants to divide the BJP leadership as he fears the BJP will win most of the seats in the upcoming GHADC elections,” Marak said, accusing the Chief Minister of trying to replace Mawrie with his own candidate.

“The NPP has less hope of winning the GHADC polls due to rampant corruption in the council and non-payment of salary to the employees. The conspiracy to oust the state president is to check the BJP wave sweeping across the Garo Hills,” he said.

“The Chief Minister probably thinks he can control our state president like he does the other leaders. He fears that if the BJP is voted to power, it will unearth the manipulations, misappropriations and conspiracies against the GHADC and the people of Garo Hills,” Marak said.